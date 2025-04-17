Republicans launch probe into Harvard amid Trump's attacks

Cambridge, Massachusetts - Republicans in Congress announced an investigation into Harvard University on Thursday, accusing it of flouting civil rights law in an escalation of President Donald Trump 's attacks on elite institutions over Palestine solidarity protests.

The lawmakers wrote to the world-renowned education and research establishment demanding documents on its hiring practices, diversity programs, and last year's campus protests.

The letter – signed by House Oversight Committee chair James Comer and House leadership chair Elise Stefanik – came with Trump seeking unprecedented levels of control over the country's oldest and wealthiest university.

Comer and Stefanik castigated Harvard President Alan Garber for rejecting demands for supervision by the White House, which has canceled $2.2 billion in funding and threatened further reprisals.

"Harvard is apparently so unable or unwilling to prevent unlawful discrimination that the institution, at your direction, is refusing to enter into a reasonable settlement agreement proposed by federal officials intended to put Harvard back in compliance with the law," they told Garber.

"No matter how entitled your behavior, no institution is entitled to violate the law."

The investigation was announced after Trump – furious at Harvard for rejecting oversight of its admissions, hiring practices, and political slant – on Wednesday called the storied seat of learning a "joke."

Harvard is just the latest in a series of top universities and other institutions in the administration's crosshairs.

But while New York's Columbia University bowed to less far-ranging demands, Harvard flatly rejected the pressure, saying it would not "negotiate over its independence or its constitutional rights."