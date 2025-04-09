Trump freezes close to $2 billion in funding for Cornell and Northwestern

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration froze about $1 billion in funding for Cornell University, and $790 million for Northwestern over claims of antisemitism and racial discrimination.

The Trump administration is cutting huge amounts from Cornell University and Northwestern in response to allegations of antisemitism and discrimination. © IMAGO/Dreamstime

Officials confirmed to The New York Times that both universities will see grants and contracts put on hold from the Departments of Agriculture, Defense, Education, and Health and Human Services.

The Trump administration accused both universities of permitting antisemitism on campus, and of discrimination via diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened universities and schools with cuts to funding if they fail to comply with an executive order banning DEI initiatives in federally funded institutions. He has also demanded an even more violent crackdown on any display of solidarity with Palestinians, as well as protests against US involvement in Israel's destruction of Gaza.

While Cornell University could not confirm the $1 billion in cuts, it revealed that it had received 75 stop work orders from the Department of Defense related to "profoundly significant" research.

"The affected grants include research into new materials for jet engines, propulsion systems, large-scale information networks, robotics, superconductors, and space and satellite communications, as well as cancer research," Cornell University's management revealed in a statement.

A spokesperson from Northwestern said the funding cuts put lifesaving research into things like the world's smallest pacemaker and Alzheimer's disease, "at jeopardy."