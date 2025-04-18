Cuomo accuses AOC and Bernie Sanders of capitalizing on Trump anger with Fighting Oligarchy tour

New York, New York - Former New York City Mayor Andrew Cuomo recently criticized Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders for touring the country to fight President Donald Trump 's aggressive MAGA agenda.

Andrew Cuomo (r.) recently accused Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (l.) and Bernie Sanders (c.) of capitalizing on fear of Donald Trump with their political rally tour. © Collage: Robyn Beck & CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

In a recent interview with The Daily Beast Podcast, Cuomo was asked for his thoughts about AOC and Sanders' "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, which has managed to attract massive crowds in cities across the US.

Cuomo argued that AOC specifically is part of an "extreme wing" that is trying to "run" the Democratic Party, which "won't work."

He went on to say that the party is "in trouble" since Trump's re-election, as the president's "chaos" has caused "fear" and "anger" among the voters.

When asked if he thought the party had been "hijacked by cultural issues," Cuomo agreed, arguing, "We hijacked ourselves. We lost our base, and we lost our foundation."

"I think they capitalize on that," Cuomo added.

Cuomo was elected mayor in 2011, but resigned in 2021 after he was accused of sexual harassment multiple times, all of which he has denied.

Last month, Cuomo announced he is running for the role again, and a recent poll has him leading by a large margin. His campaign has notably been receiving large contributions from MAGA Republicans in recent weeks.