Dean Phillips calls on New York Governor to pardon Donald Trump after felony conviction
Washington DC - Former Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips is calling on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to pardon Donald Trump after the former president's recent felony conviction.
On Friday, Phillips shared a social media post describing Trump as "a serial liar, cheater, and philanderer, a six-time declarer of corporate bankruptcy, an instigator of insurrection, and a convicted felon who thrives on portraying himself as a victim."
He then went on to add that Gov. Hochul "should pardon him for the good of the country."
His remarks come after the jury in Trump's New York hush money trial found him guilty of all 34 felony charges, making him the first ever former president in US history to be convicted of a crime.
The conviction comes as Trump is also running for re-election against his Democratic rival, President Joe Biden.
Phillips' bizarre take was met with a flood of criticism from social media users, with one commenting, "you must be on drugs."
In a follow-up post shared the following day, Phillips doubled down, arguing, "You think pardoning is stupid?"
"Making [Trump] a martyr over a payment to a porn star is stupid," he added. "It's energizing his base, generating record sums of campaign cash, and will likely result in an electoral boost."
Does Dean Phillips have a point?
Phillips ran an unsuccessful presidential campaign, dropping out of the Democratic primaries in March. While on the campaign trail, he regularly touted his ability to work well with both sides of the political aisle as his biggest strengths.
To his point, Trump's poll numbers have only gone up since he was first criminally indicted, and in the days following his conviction, his campaign managed to raise over $35 million in small-dollar donations.
A source close to Hochul told The New York Post, "I cannot [imagine] a world where she would consider doing this, this makes no sense."
