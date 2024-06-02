Dean Phillips calls on New York Governor to pardon Donald Trump after felony conviction

Washington DC - Former Democratic presidential candidate and Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips is calling on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to pardon Donald Trump after the former president's recent felony conviction.

Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips (r.) has called on the governor of New York state to pardon Donald Trump (l.) after he was convicted of multiple felonies. © Collage: Luke Hales & Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Phillips shared a social media post describing Trump as "a serial liar, cheater, and philanderer, a six-time declarer of corporate bankruptcy, an instigator of insurrection, and a convicted felon who thrives on portraying himself as a victim."

He then went on to add that Gov. Hochul "should pardon him for the good of the country."

His remarks come after the jury in Trump's New York hush money trial found him guilty of all 34 felony charges, making him the first ever former president in US history to be convicted of a crime.

The conviction comes as Trump is also running for re-election against his Democratic rival, President Joe Biden.

Phillips' bizarre take was met with a flood of criticism from social media users, with one commenting, "you must be on drugs."

In a follow-up post shared the following day, Phillips doubled down, arguing, "You think pardoning is stupid?"

"Making [Trump] a martyr over a payment to a porn star is stupid," he added. "It's energizing his base, generating record sums of campaign cash, and will likely result in an electoral boost."