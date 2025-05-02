Texas Rep. Al Green blasts Trump's "de-facto dictatorship" as he previews articles of impeachment
Washington DC - Texas Democratic Congressman Al Green blasted the second Trump administration in a speech that saw him preview articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
"I rise at this moment in time to preview my articles of impeachment," Representative Al Green said as he took to the floor in the House of Representatives for a blistering 40-minute speech.
"You don't have to be found guilty of a crime to be impeached," Green pointed out, and argued that such a fact makes it even more important for someone to be "brought before Congress if you have committed 34 felonies."
Since Trump was inaugurated in January, Green has threatened to file articles of impeachment. This got to a head in February, when Trump unveiled his plans to ethnically cleanse Gaza.
Green then went on to interrupt Trump's address to Congress in March, standing up and waving his cane despite being warned that he would be removed from the House.
He faced censure over the act, but later said that he was happy to "suffer the consequences" and "will never abandon the fight to make sure every American has a safe, healthy, and financially secure life."
Green calls Trump "de-facto dictator"
Over the course of his remarks, Green went through the basis for his articles of impeachment against Trump, arguing the case to his colleagues in the House of Representatives.
Green plans to file on the basis of a constitutional crisis created by Trump's repeated attacks on the judiciary and refusal to follow orders handed down from the courts.
"We are now into a de-facto dictatorship with a de-facto dictator," Green claimed, arguing that when Trump declines to honor Supreme Court orders he disregards the separation of powers and encroaches on the judiciary.
"He becomes the person who decides not only that a person should be pursued under the authority of the executive branch, he has now disregarded the separation of powers, and he has now encroached upon the supremacy of the judiciary," Green claimed. "In so doing he has become a de-facto dictator."
Green directly mentioned Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was deported to El Salvador with no due process and, despite a Supreme Court ruling ordering their return, remains in detention there.
"Legally present, deported to El Salvador without due process," Green said in regard to Abrego Garcia. "Allege all you want about his behavior, it does not negate his right to due process under the law."
"He's defying the federal courts. Once you do this, you become a de-facto dictator, you reduce the country to a de-facto dictatorship. And for this, you must be impeached."
