Democrat-led states sue Trump administration to protect food aid during shutdown

Washington DC - Around two dozen states run by Democrats sued President Donald Trump 's administration Tuesday over its refusal to tap emergency funds to preserve vital food aid threatened by the government shutdown.

42 million low-income Americans are set to lose access to vital help with grocery bills from Saturday due to the shutdown. © REUTERS

Now on its 28th day, the standoff in Congress over spending is increasingly piling pain on the public sector, with the largest federal employees' union pressuring Senate Democrats to reopen the government.

Food stamps are rapidly becoming one of the most pressing pain points in the shutdown, with 42 million low-income Americans set to lose access to vital help with grocery bills from Saturday.

The government has indicated that it won't put a $5 billion "contingency" fund towards the estimated $8 billion required to ensure the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program pays out November's benefits.

Officials in the Agriculture Department have argued that the rainy-day fund is for natural disasters and other unforeseeable events rather than shutdowns.

"Nearly 600,000 children in our state could be without food in a few days because USDA is playing an illegal game of shutdown politics," North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson, one of the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

"They have emergency money to help feed children during this shutdown, and they're refusing to spend it. I warned them last week that I would take them to court if they tried to hurt our kids, and today that's what we're doing."

Around 18 million SNAP recipients live in states and districts that Democrat Kamala Harris won in the 2024 presidential election, according to an AFP analysis of federal data, while a much larger 23.7 million live in states that voted for Trump.