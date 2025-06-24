Democrats introduce War Powers Resolution in attempt to check Trump's power
Washington DC - Three Democratic lawmakers on Monday introduced a resolution to check President Donald Trump's use of war powers to launch military strikes against Iran.
A resolution demanding a cease in US hostilities against Iran and calling on Congress to step in and prevent further involvement was introduced by Democratic Representatives Jim Himes, Gregory Meeks, and Adam Smith.
"President Trump must not be allowed to start a war with Iran, or any country, without Congressional approval," the lawmakers said, before accusing Trump of ordering the strikes without congressional authorization.
A number of both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have voiced concern over Trump's actions, with some claiming that the strikes were unconstitutional because only Congress has the power to declare war.
"The president has posted on social media about regime change, undermining any claim that this was a narrowly tailored operation to eliminate a nuclear threat," the three Democratic lawmakers said.
Trump faces pushback over Iran strikes from fellow Republicans
Trump has gotten into conflict with Republican members of Congress as well over recent strikes on Iran, including Thomas Massie, who is working with other members on a separate War Powers Resolution.
Massie's resolution seeks to stop Trump from sending any US troops to Iran without prior Congressional approval, something that is required in the US Constitution.
"Thomas 'Little Boy' Massie will be fired," Trump said on Truth Social on Sunday in response to Massie's efforts. "MAGA is not about lazy, grandstanding, nonproductive politicians, of which Thomas Massie is definitely one."
Following Iranian strikes against a US base in Qatar, Trump took to social media to announce a ceasefire, but details are unclear about whether a permanent deal has been reached.
"No thoughtful deliberation nor careful planning occurred here," the Democrats said. "Serious actions demand serious debate, not presidential impulse."
Cover photo: AFP/Carlos Barria/POOL