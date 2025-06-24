Democrats introduce War Powers Resolution in attempt to check Trump's power

Washington DC - Three Democratic lawmakers on Monday introduced a resolution to check President Donald Trump 's use of war powers to launch military strikes against Iran.

A resolution demanding a cease in US hostilities against Iran and calling on Congress to step in and prevent further involvement was introduced by Democratic Representatives Jim Himes, Gregory Meeks, and Adam Smith.

"President Trump must not be allowed to start a war with Iran, or any country, without Congressional approval," the lawmakers said, before accusing Trump of ordering the strikes without congressional authorization.

A number of both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have voiced concern over Trump's actions, with some claiming that the strikes were unconstitutional because only Congress has the power to declare war.

"The president has posted on social media about regime change, undermining any claim that this was a narrowly tailored operation to eliminate a nuclear threat," the three Democratic lawmakers said.