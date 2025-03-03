Democrats invite workers fired by DOGE to attend Trump's Congressional address

Washington DC - Democratic lawmakers have invited fired federal workers to attend President Donald Trump 's address to Congress on Monday night, as the US continues to slash jobs.

Democrats decided against a boycott of the speech in favor of having fired workers present due to growing opposition to Trump and Elon Musk's systematic purge of government employees from across the civil service.

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is likely to feature significantly in Trump's speech, as the unelected billionaire continues to dismantle federal agencies and fire thousands of workers.

Representative Brad Schneider, a Democrat from Illinois, will bring 20-year Army veteran Adam Mulvey along with him.

Mulvey was fired from his position at a federal health center that services veterans and active-duty military personnel.

"What the Democrats are showing with our guests is that it’s the American people who are being hurt by the actions of Elon Musk and Donald Trump," Schneider was cited as saying by The New York Times.

According to the Congressman, Trump and Musk should not "get a free pass" for what they are doing and should instead see the impact that these cuts are having on American citizens.

Marine Corps veteran and former Internal Revenue Service project manager Gabriel D'Alatri will also attend at the invitation of Democratic Congressman Joe Courtney. Other fired workers are rumored to be attending as well.