Does Donald Trump property manager's lawyer pose conflict of interest?

Washington DC - Prosecutors leading the classified documents case against Donald Trump and two others believe the attorney representing Trump's Mar-a-Lago property manager may pose a conflict of interest.

Prosecutors in the classified documents case against Donald Trump argue the attorney representing Carlos De Oliveira (r.) has a conflict of interest. © Collage: Patrick T Fallon, CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP

On Wednesday, special counsel Jack Smith's office filed a motion with Judge Aileen Cannon to request a hearing on possible conflicts of interest with John Irving, the attorney representing Carlos De Oliveira.

Prosecutors argue that because Irving is also representing three witnesses that have provided evidence, he will inevitably run into problems if they are called to testify during the trial.

"An attorney who cross-examines a client inherently encounters divided loyalties," the filing states.

De Oliveira was added to the case and charged in a superseding indictment released in July which accused him of working with Trump and Walt Nauta, the third defendant in the case.

They are accused of a plot to delete surveillance footage at the Mar-a-Lago estate where classified documents were moved and stored.

According to The Guardian, similar concerns have been brought up about Stanley Woodward, the attorney representing Nauta, as prosecutors argued in a motion filed last month that he "might be in the position of cross-examining past or current clients."