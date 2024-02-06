Donald and Melania Trump spotted together for first time since mother's funeral

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump , were seen at a recent event, marking their first public appearance together since the former first lady's mother passed away.

Donald and Melania Trump (r) were recently photographed while attending an event in Florida, marking the first time they have been seen in public together in weeks. © Collage: ALMOND NGAN / AFP & Screenshot / Instagram / @noy_tawil1

On Sunday, Israeli model Noy Tawil posted a series of photos on Instagram, one of which was a shot of her with the Trumps at what looks like a gala at the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate.

The photo is the first time Melania has been seen publicly since the funeral of her late mother, Amalija Knavs, who passed away in January.

As her husband runs for re-election, Melania has been notably absent from the public eye, sparking speculation about the state of their relationship.

Her absence has continued as Trump faces 91 criminal charges and numerous other legal woes, including a defamation trial where a jury found that he sexually assaulted writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s.

In December, sources revealed that Melania had recently agreed to "step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024" as she wants to "join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history."

Trump reportedly confirmed this in an interview last month, vowing that Melania will be more "active" in his campaign efforts as "she wants to make America Great again, too."