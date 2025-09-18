Donald and Melania Trump's sleeping arrangements for UK visit raise eyebrows

London, UK - Palace sources have been revealing details to the media about President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump 's sleeping arrangements during their state visit to the UK .

A recent report claims Donald and Melania Trump have requested an unusual sleeping arrangement during their ongoing state visit to the UK. © Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP

According to The Daily Mail, insiders claim the couple have opted out of sleeping in the same room together, with each instead getting their own suite.

One source joked that if Melania "asked for a water bed, she could effortlessly drift apart from Donald."

Insiders also claim that upon arrival in the UK, Trump's security detail checked his Windsor suite beforehand and alerted palace staff that Trump preferred to sleep on linens he brought in from the US.

A courtier joked in response that "it may just be the President not wanting to stain the royal pillows with whatever tanning chemicals he uses to keep his orange hue."

The chatter comes as the spouses have faced public scrutiny about the state of their relationship since the end of Trump's first term as president. Since his re-election, Melania has notably been avoiding the public eye and has even opted out of staying with him at the White House.

Back in May, journalist and Trump biographer Michael Wolff said in an interview that the Trumps' marriage has been "crumbling," and claimed the two are essentially separated.

