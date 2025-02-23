Melania Trump returns to the White House after vanishing for weeks

Washington DC - First Lady Melania Trump has made a big return to the White House after being notably absent from President Donald Trump 's side over the past few weeks.

On Saturday evening, the Trumps hosted the annual National Governors Association dinner and reception.

During a brief speech, the president praised the work his wife did on decorating the East Room of the White House for the event.

"We begin by expressing our gratitude to the First Lady of the United States for hosting the dinner. She worked very hard on making sure everything was beautiful, and she's very good at that. Thank you very much," Trump said, garnering a standing ovation from the crowd.

The first lady did not share any words of her own.

Melania's presence marks the first time she has been seen publicly or at her husband's side since they traveled to California last month to survey the damage done by recent wildfires.

Last year, it was reported that Melania was not planning to reside in the White House during her husband's second term, instead floating between their Florida estate and New York City, where their son Barron is attending college.