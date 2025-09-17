Trumps' royal visit goes viral with awkward Kate Middleton moment and Melania's bizarre hat

London, UK - President Donald Trump has begun his unprecedented second state visit to the UK, and the trip has quickly gone viral – for all the wrong reasons!

Donald Trump (r.) gushed over Kate Middleton as he landed at the palace park amid his second state visit to the UK. © Ian Vogler / POOL / AFP

Trump unceremoniously demoted King Charles to "Prince" on Tuesday, but fortunately, he did not repeat the faux pas in person the next day.

Instead, he greeted Prince William and, in particular, his wife Kate Middleton, very warmly.

After the helicopter landed in the palace park, Trump shook the future queen's hand and told her, "You're beautiful, so beautiful," per the Daily Mail.

They then headed to the castle, where the president and First Lady Melania Trump finally met the king and his wife Camilla.

The Trumps' arrival was met with plenty of pomp and circumstance, but it was the First Lady's unusual style that became the real center of attention.

Along with an all-black skirt and jacket set from Dior, Melania sported a giant purple hat that covered her face for most of the afternoon.