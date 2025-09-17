Trumps' royal visit goes viral with awkward Kate Middleton moment and Melania's bizarre hat
London, UK - President Donald Trump has begun his unprecedented second state visit to the UK, and the trip has quickly gone viral – for all the wrong reasons!
Trump unceremoniously demoted King Charles to "Prince" on Tuesday, but fortunately, he did not repeat the faux pas in person the next day.
Instead, he greeted Prince William and, in particular, his wife Kate Middleton, very warmly.
After the helicopter landed in the palace park, Trump shook the future queen's hand and told her, "You're beautiful, so beautiful," per the Daily Mail.
They then headed to the castle, where the president and First Lady Melania Trump finally met the king and his wife Camilla.
The Trumps' arrival was met with plenty of pomp and circumstance, but it was the First Lady's unusual style that became the real center of attention.
Along with an all-black skirt and jacket set from Dior, Melania sported a giant purple hat that covered her face for most of the afternoon.
Melania Trump's massive hat becomes a viral meme
Images of Melania promptly went viral on X and other platforms, sparking countless memes and shady comments.
The look reminded many of the 55-year-old's infamous inauguration hat, which drew comparisons to a lampshade.
But the massive accessory was actually an intentional statement, at least according to celebrity stylist and Vogue editor Marian Kwei.
"The hat with the wide brim that hides her face is pointing to a stance where she wants all eyes on her husband and his agenda while here," the expert dished to the BBC.
Trump's trip to the UK does not end with the royal visit, as his plans also include a meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday.
The Republican received a frosty welcome from some of the locals, with some protestors even projecting images of Trump alongside notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as thousands held demonstrations in London against the visit.
