Trump biographer reveals shocking truth about president's marriage to Melania

Washington DC - A biographer who has penned numerous books about Donald Trump recently made a bold claim about the president's marriage to First Lady Melania Trump .

In a recent interview, journalist Michael Wolff made the bold claim that President Donald Trump is secretly separated from First Lady Melania Trump. © Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, award-winning journalist Michael Wolff, who has penned numerous books about the controversial politician, sat down for an interview with The Daily Beast Podcast, during which he described Melania's mysterious absence from the public eye as "head-smacking," as the explanation for it "right there in front of our faces."



"They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage, and I think maybe we can more specifically say they live separate lives," Wolff said.

"The President of the United States and the First Lady are separated. That's a huge headline," he added. "No one will say it in that way."

Since Trump's re-election, Melania has taken on an unprecedentedly small role as First Lady by largely avoiding the public eye and opting out of staying at the White House with her husband. Their seemingly estranged relationship has sparked rumors about the poor state of their marriage, which both have denied.

Wolff argues it is clear "the marriage is crumbling."

"The American public has been sold a bill of goods here that, you know, Donald Trump and his glamorous wife, that runs entirely counter to all of the facts here, including the fact that they don't spend any time together."