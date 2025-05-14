Trump biographer reveals shocking truth about president's marriage to Melania
Washington DC - A biographer who has penned numerous books about Donald Trump recently made a bold claim about the president's marriage to First Lady Melania Trump.
On Tuesday, award-winning journalist Michael Wolff, who has penned numerous books about the controversial politician, sat down for an interview with The Daily Beast Podcast, during which he described Melania's mysterious absence from the public eye as "head-smacking," as the explanation for it "right there in front of our faces."
"They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage, and I think maybe we can more specifically say they live separate lives," Wolff said.
"The President of the United States and the First Lady are separated. That's a huge headline," he added. "No one will say it in that way."
Since Trump's re-election, Melania has taken on an unprecedentedly small role as First Lady by largely avoiding the public eye and opting out of staying at the White House with her husband. Their seemingly estranged relationship has sparked rumors about the poor state of their marriage, which both have denied.
Wolff argues it is clear "the marriage is crumbling."
"The American public has been sold a bill of goods here that, you know, Donald Trump and his glamorous wife, that runs entirely counter to all of the facts here, including the fact that they don't spend any time together."
Is Melania Trump ever in the White House?
Prior to her husband taking office, Melania revealed that she planned to spend less time in the White House than in the previous administration, as she wants to be near her son Barron in New York City, who is currently attending college at NYU.
In his interview, Wolff noted a recent report from The New York Times that found that within Trump's first 100 days in office, Melania has only visited the White House 14 times. Most of those visits have been for the shooting of an Amazon Prime documentary being made about her, for which she's getting paid $40 million.
The documentary, which has been heavily shrouded in mystery, is expected to see a theatrical release in the second half of 2025.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Pond5 Images & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP