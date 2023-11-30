Donald Trump accused of defying court order after financial advisor discovers money transfers

New York, New York - A financial advisor has discovered that Donald Trump has been moving millions of dollars from his Trump Organization, which defies a court order placed in his New York fraud trial .

Donald Trump reportedly defied a court order when he moved millions of dollars from his Trump Organization without notifying a financial advisor. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI & SAUL LOEB / AFP

According to The Daily Beast, Barbara Jones, the court-ordered financial advisor that is tasked with overseeing the Trump Organization as the former president fights the case, discovered that Trump moved $40 million from the organization's funds to his personal bank account

The move is believed to have been made to help Trump pay off a hefty $29 million tax bill he owes.

Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the case, appointed Jones to look over the company's finances in an effort to make sure they have the funds to pay the penalty decided at the end of the trial, which could be up to $250 million.

As part of the order, Trump would have to notify Jones if he were to move any more than $5 million out of the trust.



Jones discovered, while reviewing 10 months of bank statements from 12 separate accounts, that Trump made "three cash transfers" totaling $40 million without notifying her.