Donald Trump shares bizarre rant about "red button" and Kim Jung Un after DeSantis campaign launch

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump reacted to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign launch by perhaps comparing the size of their penises, and name-dropping Kim Jung Un.

Donald Trump (r.) reacted on social media to Ron DeSantis's (l.) campaign launch by comparing the size of their genitals and calling Kim Jung Un his soon-to-be "friend". © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

In what may arguably be his most bizarre social media rant and insult of the governor ever, Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday evening to share his thoughts, which people are still trying to decipher.

"'Rob,' My Red Button is bigger, better, stronger, and is working (TRUTH!), yours does not! (per my conversation with Kim Jung Un, of North Korea, soon to become my friend!)," the former president said.

DeSantis, who is seen as Trump's biggest competition in the race, joined Elon Musk for a conversation to promote his campaign launch on Twitter that was plagued with technical and sound issues.

Before you put yourself in a tailspin trying to understand what Trump meant, Twitter users have been hard at work trying to crack the code.