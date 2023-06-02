Donald Trump addresses classified document recording

Clive, Iowa - Donald Trump addressed the bombshell recording of him talking about a classified document taken from the White House, in a town hall event with Fox News' Sean Hannity that aired on Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump sat down with Sean Hannity of Fox News for a town hall event on Thursday, where he ranted on a number of issues. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The pre-taped event only lasted an hour, with only two crowd questions at the end. Trump also didn't address one of his biggest and most repeated false claims he has become known for – that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Instead, he was asked about the audio recording that reportedly features him talking openly about taking a classified Pentagon document with him at the end of his term.

"No, I don’t know anything about it," Trump stated. "All I know is this: everything I did was right. We have the Presidential Records Act, which I abided by 100%."

As the event's moderator, Hannity vowed on his radio show prior to the taping that he would not fact-check the former president, as CNN host Kaitlin Collins did during a similar town hall event two weeks ago.



True to his word, Hannity allowed Trump to ramble on unchallenged.