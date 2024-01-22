Donald Trump addresses rumors he will invite Ron DeSantis to join his cabinet

Rochester, New Hampshire - Adding insult to injury, Donald Trump has squashed any rumors that he would be adding Ron DeSantis to his presidential cabinet shortly after the Florida governor dropped out and endorsed him.

On Sunday, Trump sat down for an interview with Fox News, where he was asked if it was possible that he and DeSantis would "join forces."

"It's probably unlikely," Trump said. "But I have to be honest: Everything's a possibility, but I think it's highly unlikely.

"I have a lot of great people," he added, "and I have great people that have been with me right from the beginning."

His comments came only hours after DeSantis announced that he was suspending his campaign and endorsed Trump, arguing, "We can't go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear or a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents."

Throughout his run, DeSantis avoided being too critical of Trump so as not to disappoint the Republican base, which overwhelmingly supports the former president.

Trump, on the other hand, has launched countless personal attacks against DeSantis, spread unfounded claims, accused him of being a pedophile, and coined a handful of insulting nicknames for him.