Donald Trump slams DeSantis for denying he wears lifts in his shoes: "#BOOTGATE"
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has criticized Ron DeSantis after he denied a wild internet conspiracy theory about his height.
DeSantis recently sat down for an interview with podcaster Patrick Bet-David, who asked him flat out if the theories that he wears lifts in his shoes in an effort to appear taller were true.
The Florida Governor denied the accusations, repeating his claim that he is 5'11" and adding that his boots are "just standard, off-the-rack Lucchese."
Politico then released an article where they asked several shoe experts to weigh in, all of whom agreed DeSantis definitely lifts.
In its usual fashion, the Trump campaign released a statement on the controversy, hilariously labeling it as "#BOOTGATE" and the "#KISSOFDEATH" to DeSantis' campaign.
Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said that DeSantis' "implausible explanation" did "major brand damage to a great American footwear company."
"Instead of telling the truth and just being comfortable in his own skin, he resorts to borderline psychotic behavior by lying to the American people," Cheung added. "Is that what this country wants in a President?"
Can Ron DeSantis and his presidential campaign recover?
Trump is currently the front-runner of the GOP primary and the presumed nominee for the Republican Party. While DeSantis joined the race in a solid second place and was considered by many to be Trump's biggest rival in the race, he has failed to gain any momentum and has been losing his second-place spot to former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.
DeSantis has also struggled to properly handle Trump's aggressive political attacks or break the staunch allegiance his MAGA base has to the former president.
While the governor hasn't directly reacted to the controversy about his boots, a campaign spokesperson insisted to The Daily Beast that he "doesn't pad his boots."
"Maybe instead of focusing on lifting his height, he should focus on lifting his poll numbers," Cheung also said in his statement.
Cover photo: Collage: SCOTT OLSON & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP