Donald Trump slams DeSantis for denying he wears lifts in his shoes: "#BOOTGATE"

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump has criticized Ron DeSantis after he denied a wild internet conspiracy theory about his height.

Donald Trump (l) and his campaign have mocked Ron DeSantis after he denied an internet conspiracy theory that claims he puts lifts in his shoes. © Collage: SCOTT OLSON & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

DeSantis recently sat down for an interview with podcaster Patrick Bet-David, who asked him flat out if the theories that he wears lifts in his shoes in an effort to appear taller were true.

The Florida Governor denied the accusations, repeating his claim that he is 5'11" and adding that his boots are "just standard, off-the-rack Lucchese."

Politico then released an article where they asked several shoe experts to weigh in, all of whom agreed DeSantis definitely lifts.

In its usual fashion, the Trump campaign released a statement on the controversy, hilariously labeling it as "#BOOTGATE" and the "#KISSOFDEATH" to DeSantis' campaign.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said that DeSantis' "implausible explanation" did "major brand damage to a great American footwear company."

"Instead of telling the truth and just being comfortable in his own skin, he resorts to borderline psychotic behavior by lying to the American people," Cheung added. "Is that what this country wants in a President?"