Donald Trump hits on offensive nickname for Ron DeSantis and Twitter is eating it up

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump reportedly has a new nickname for Florida governor Ron DeSantis, but has vowed to never use it.

Donald Trump (r.) is reportedly using the nickname "Meatball Ron" for Florida governor Ron DeSantis, but he says he will never use it publicly. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Meatballs anyone?

The former president has become infamous for shamelessly slinging insults and nicknames at his political opponents, and even allies.

He's given us unforgettable gems such as "sleepy" Joe Biden, "low energy" Jeb Bush, "the nutty professor" Bernie Sanders, and "crooked" Hillary Clinton.

As he and other presidential hopefuls prepare to face off in the Republican primaries, Trump is already going on the offensive. Florida's Governor DeSantis is seen as Trump's biggest competition for the Republican Party nomination, and Trump has already begun attacking him on social media.

According to a report published by The New York Times earlier this month, Trump has also been touting some new nicknames for DeSantis, including the not so catchy "Ron DeSanctimonious."

But one name that seems to be sticking is "Meatball Ron." Although Trump denies he came up with it or that he will use it, he has certainly furthered discussion on it.

"I will never call Ron DeSantimonious 'Meatball Ron,' as the Fake News is insisting I will," Trump shared to Truth Social on Saturday.

Trump also hit DeSantis again, arguing that "his testing for the China Virus didn't work out" and "his loyalty skills are really weak."

"It would be totally inappropriate to use the word 'meatball' as a moniker for Ron!" he added.