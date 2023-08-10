Donald Trump and co-defendant enter pleas in new classified docs charges

Fort Pierce, Florida - Donald Trump and his valet have both entered their pleas against additional charges in the classified documents case as third co-defendant receives a delay.

According to CNN, Walt Nauta, the former president's valet, and Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, appeared in federal court on Thursday morning.

Nauta pleaded not guilty, while the court was forced to delay Oliveira's trial because he still has yet to obtain a Florida-based attorney as required by state law.

Trump waived his right to appear in court, and his legal team entered a plea of not guilty.

Last month, the special counsel, led by Jack Smith, investigating Trump's retaining of classified documents, issued new charges with a superseding indictment and added De Oliveira as a third co-defendant.

Nauta and De Oliveira allegedly helped move boxes of documents around Mar-a-Lago at Trump's request as law enforcement sought to retrieve them. They are also accused of asking an employee of the resort to delete surveillance footage of them doing so.