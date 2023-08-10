Donald Trump and co-defendant enter pleas in new classified docs charges
Fort Pierce, Florida - Donald Trump and his valet have both entered their pleas against additional charges in the classified documents case as third co-defendant receives a delay.
According to CNN, Walt Nauta, the former president's valet, and Carlos De Oliveira, the property manager of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, appeared in federal court on Thursday morning.
Nauta pleaded not guilty, while the court was forced to delay Oliveira's trial because he still has yet to obtain a Florida-based attorney as required by state law.
Trump waived his right to appear in court, and his legal team entered a plea of not guilty.
Last month, the special counsel, led by Jack Smith, investigating Trump's retaining of classified documents, issued new charges with a superseding indictment and added De Oliveira as a third co-defendant.
Nauta and De Oliveira allegedly helped move boxes of documents around Mar-a-Lago at Trump's request as law enforcement sought to retrieve them. They are also accused of asking an employee of the resort to delete surveillance footage of them doing so.
De Oliveira's arraignment has been rescheduled for Tuesday, August 15.
Cover photo: Collage: CHANDAN KHANNA & SAUL LOEB / AFP