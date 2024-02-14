Donald Trump and George Santos slam GOP after Democrats flip House seat

Palm Beach, Florida - Former President Donald Trump shared his reaction on social media after Democrats flipped the New York House seat left vacant by ousted former Congressman George Santos .

Donald Trump (r.) and George Santos shared their reactions on social media after Democrats managed to flip the House seat that Santos left vacant. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP

On Tuesday night, as the results for the election projected Democrat Tom Suozzi as the winner over Republican candidate Mazi Pilip, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to slam his party for not being MAGA enough to win.

"Republicans just don't learn, but maybe she was still a Democrat?" he said of Pilip.

"I have an almost 99% Endorsement Success Rate in Primaries, and a very good number in the General Elections, as well, but just watched this very foolish woman, Mazi Melesa Pilip, running in a race where she didn’t endorse me and tried to 'straddle the fence,' when she would have easily WON if she understood anything about MODERN DAY politics in America."

He went on to claim that MAGA "stayed home" instead of supporting the party, and will only show up if they are "treated with the respect they deserve."

Pilip was heavily supported by the Republican Party, which needed to keep the seat red to help maintain its majority in Congress. She has also gone on record saying she voted for Trump in 2020, and has said she believes he "didn't commit a crime" in regard to the January 6 Capitol riots.

Santos, who was voted out of Congress after a House Ethics Committee report found that he engaged in illegal activity while in office, also hasn't been taking the news very well.