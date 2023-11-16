George Santos won't seek re-election after bombshell House ethics report with Botox and OnlyFans claims

Washington DC - The House Ethics Committee released their investigative report into George Santos on Thursday, which found "substantial evidence" that the New York congressman committed multiple criminal acts of fraud.

George Santos will no longer seek re-election in 2024 after The House Ethics Committee released a report that found evidence he committed multiple crimes. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

On Thursday, the committee released their highly anticipated 56-page report detailing how they "unanimously concluded" that Santos knowingly filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct alongside RedStone Strategies LLC.

The committee also found that Santos used campaign funds for personal use including buying Botox, Sephora products, on designer purchases at Hermes, and spending money on OnlyFans.

Quickly after news of the report broke, Santos shared a lengthy statement on social media disavowing the committee for their "biased report" and announced that he will no longer be running for re-election in 2024.



"It is a disgusting, politicized smear that shows the depths of how low our federal government has sunk," he continued. "Everyone who participated in this grave miscarriage of justice should all be ashamed of themselves."

Santos vowed to "continue on my mission to serve my constituents" as his legal issues play out, but his fellow House members are expected to push a third vote to have him expelled.

Many representatives that opposed the first two attempts said they would support a new resolution if the committee presented evidence that Santos committed a crime.