George Santos won't seek re-election after bombshell House ethics report with Botox and OnlyFans claims
Washington DC - The House Ethics Committee released their investigative report into George Santos on Thursday, which found "substantial evidence" that the New York congressman committed multiple criminal acts of fraud.
On Thursday, the committee released their highly anticipated 56-page report detailing how they "unanimously concluded" that Santos knowingly filed false campaign financial reports and engaged in fraudulent conduct alongside RedStone Strategies LLC.
The committee also found that Santos used campaign funds for personal use including buying Botox, Sephora products, on designer purchases at Hermes, and spending money on OnlyFans.
Quickly after news of the report broke, Santos shared a lengthy statement on social media disavowing the committee for their "biased report" and announced that he will no longer be running for re-election in 2024.
"It is a disgusting, politicized smear that shows the depths of how low our federal government has sunk," he continued. "Everyone who participated in this grave miscarriage of justice should all be ashamed of themselves."
Santos vowed to "continue on my mission to serve my constituents" as his legal issues play out, but his fellow House members are expected to push a third vote to have him expelled.
Many representatives that opposed the first two attempts said they would support a new resolution if the committee presented evidence that Santos committed a crime.
Will George Santos be voted out of Congress?
The House committee voted to submit the evidence to the Department of Justice, which may result in even more legal action being brought against Santos, who has also admitted to lying about his resume multiple times.
23 criminal charges have already been levied against the congressman, including wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering, to which he has pleaded not guilty.
Despite calls from both political parties and his constituents, he has refused to resign from Congress.
Cover photo: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire