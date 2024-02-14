Democrats flip George Santos' New York congressional seat as Tom Suozzi wins special election

New York, New York - Voters in suburban New York picked a Democrat to replace expelled Republican Congressman George Santos on Tuesday after President Joe Biden's party poured cash into TV ads to flip the seat in an election year.

Democrat Tom Suozzi (c.) won a New York special election to replace disgraced former Republican Congressman George Santos. © REUTERS

CNN and NBC News both called the special election in favor of Tom Suozzi, forecasting that he had defeated Republican Mazi Pilip.



Suozzi, a veteran politician who previously held the seat and quit to unsuccessfully run for New York state governor, will serve out the remaining 11 months of fraudster Santos' term in the House.

The win chips away at the Republicans' narrow majority in the lower chamber of Congress.

"Thank God," Suozzi said in a victory speech in Woodbury after the race was called. A crowd of supporters began chanting his name as protesters holding Palestinian flags briefly stormed the stage, shouting "genocide" due to his unconditional support for Israel and its war on Palestinians.

"Despite all the lies... about Tom Suozzi being the godfather of the migrant crisis... despite the dirty tricks... we won."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, said Suozzi's victory "was good news for New York."

"We are fighters, I called my opponent and congratulated him," Pilip said in her concession speech in East Meadow.