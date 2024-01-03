Donald Trump and Joe Biden see tables turned with surprising new poll
Washington DC - A new poll revealed controversial Republican candidate Donald Trump is leading against President Joe Biden in support from young people and Hispanics.
The survey, conducted by USA Today and Suffolk University, resulted in Trump having 39% of support with Hispanic voters over Biden's 34%, and leading with voters under 35 at 37% to Biden's 33%.
The results are a stark difference from the 2020 race, where Biden led in support from both demographics, which helped him to go on and win the race.
Black voters also seem to be abandoning Biden, as he only managed 63% support in the survey, while in 2020 he carried 83%.
Some critics point to disappointment from the Hispanic community regarding Biden's border control and immigration policies. Others have attributed his waning support from young people to his failure to forgive student loans, his approach to the Israel-Gaza conflict, and his inattention to climate change.
Trump's support with Hispanics comes as a surprise to many, as he has a long history of sharing insulting rhetoric aimed at immigrants, most recently coming under fire for saying that they are "poisoning the blood of our country,"
The silver lining for Biden is that 20% of Black and Hispanic voters, and 21% of young voters surveyed also said they planned on voting for a different candidate.
Cover photo: Collage: ALMOND NGAN / AFP