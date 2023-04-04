Donald Trump arrives for arraignment as judge rules on media access
New York, New York - No TV cameras will be permitted inside a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday for the arraignment of former President Donald Trump, who arrived in New York ahead of the historic event.
Five pool photographers will be let inside the courtroom, but video cameras will be confined to the hallways and reporters will be barred from bringing so much as laptops inside, State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan decided late Monday.
"Never in the history of the United States has a sitting or past President been indicted on criminal charges. Mr. Trump’s arraignment has generated unparalleled public interest and media attention," he wrote in the ruling.
News organizations had asked him to allow full media access to the arraignment, when Trump will be charged in connection to a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels over an affair he denies.
The ex-president plans to plead not guilty, having traveled to the city on Monday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Trump's lawyers don't want "circus" at arraingment
The Manhattan district attorney’s office took no stance on the request for media access.
But Trump’s lawyers asked the judge to deny the news organizations’ motion, arguing it would "create a circus-like atmosphere... raise security concerns and is inconsistent with President Trump’s presumption of innocence."
Trump believes "the heightened media presence will inevitably result in prejudice," his lawyers added.
Merchan noted "that this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance" on his ruling.
"Unfortunately, although genuine and undoubtedly important, the interests of the News Organizations must be weighed against competing interests," he wrote.
