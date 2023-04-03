Donald Trump wants to ramp up attacks against DA Alvin Bragg after indictment

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is reportedly planning to ramp up his attacks against New York district attorney Alvin Bragg following news of his indictment.

During a private meeting at his Mar-a-Lago estate over the weekend, Trump made vows to his advisors and associates that he plans to hit Bragg even harder in an effort to "rough 'em up" politically, according to The Guardian.

Bragg has been leading the investigation into hush money that Trump apparently paid porn star Stormy Daniels to keep an alleged affair they had secret.

Last Thursday, Trump became the first ever former president in US history to be charged with a crime when he was officially indicted.

While he does plan to fight the case and resist any type of plea deal where he would have to admit wrongdoing, sources also said he is focused on spinning the arrest to help his campaign efforts.

He and his advisors are said to be fixated on using the event to push the idea that he is fighting against an unjust political system, rallying his supporters to fight with him.

Trump has even reportedly been obsessed with the idea of having his mug shot taken, touting the idea of selling the pic on shirts.