Donald Trump wants to ramp up attacks against DA Alvin Bragg after indictment
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump is reportedly planning to ramp up his attacks against New York district attorney Alvin Bragg following news of his indictment.
During a private meeting at his Mar-a-Lago estate over the weekend, Trump made vows to his advisors and associates that he plans to hit Bragg even harder in an effort to "rough 'em up" politically, according to The Guardian.
Bragg has been leading the investigation into hush money that Trump apparently paid porn star Stormy Daniels to keep an alleged affair they had secret.
Last Thursday, Trump became the first ever former president in US history to be charged with a crime when he was officially indicted.
While he does plan to fight the case and resist any type of plea deal where he would have to admit wrongdoing, sources also said he is focused on spinning the arrest to help his campaign efforts.
He and his advisors are said to be fixated on using the event to push the idea that he is fighting against an unjust political system, rallying his supporters to fight with him.
Trump has even reportedly been obsessed with the idea of having his mug shot taken, touting the idea of selling the pic on shirts.
Donald Trump has already been going after Alvin Bragg
Donald Trump has recently been sharing rants to his Truth Social platform leading up to the indictment, insulting Bragg and claiming the entire probe is a politically motivated "witch hunt."
He even went after Bragg's wife in a post over the weekend, stating "at least he can tell his Trump hating wife and friends that he is going after the very successful 45th President of the United States."
Some legal experts have questioned whether Trump's persistent insults hurled at Bragg and other prosecutors may hurt him in the long run, such as forcing a judge to impose a gag order to keep Trump from publicly talking about the case, or even bringing about more charges against him.
Trump wrote on Truth Social, "On Tuesday morning I will be going to, believe it or not, the Courthouse" for his scheduled arraignment.
