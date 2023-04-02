Donald Trump indictment causes New York to brace for protests
New York, New York - The NYPD officers showed up to work on Friday in uniform in preparation for any mass protests or potential violence stemming from the indictment of former President Donald Trump, cops said Friday. Now, with a time set for his plea on Tuesday, they will continue to be on high alert.
Officers are ready to mobilize to either Manhattan Criminal Court or to Trump Tower in Midtown, where protests are expected to take place, according to the department.
A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday in the Stormy Daniels hush-money probe, an unprecedented legal move marking the first criminal charges in US history brought against a former president.
It is not clear what exact charges will be brought against him, though his lawyer confirmed he is set to plead not guilty before the State Supreme Court at 2:15 PM on Tuesday.
Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina confirmed the indictment to the Daily News shortly after Trump learned of it.
Despite the heavy anticipation over the announcement, only a handful of protesters, both in favor of the indictment and against it, showed up with signs outside Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday and Friday, but everyone was orderly.
No arrests in the city Thursday night were related to the Trump indictment, an NYPD spokesman said.
Trump himself has warned of "potential death and destruction" if he is indicted, as he seemingly anxiously awaited the charges.
Both New York and Washington DC were on high alert last week after the former president posted for his supporters to "Protest, take our nation back!" should he be arrested.
What are the charges against Donald Trump?
The indictment against Trump remains filed under seal at the clerk’s office in Manhattan Supreme Court.
"President Trump has been indicted. He did not commit any crime. We will vigorously fight this political prosecution in Court," his attorneys Tacopina and Susan Necheles said in a joint statement.
Trump himself claimed he is "completely innocent" and a victim of "political persecution."
Trump allegedly faces more than two dozen charges, according to the New York Times and CNN, though details were not immediately known.
His own attorney could not confirm details of the charges.
The grand jury heard evidence about the notorious hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels on the eve of his 2016 election as president, among other areas of interest related to his financial habits and business dealings, according to sources and witnesses who testified before the grand jury.
