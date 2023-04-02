Donald Trump indictment causes New York to brace for protests

New York, New York - The NYPD officers showed up to work on Friday in uniform in preparation for any mass protests or potential violence stemming from the indictment of former President Donald Trump , cops said Friday. Now, with a time set for his plea on Tuesday, they will continue to be on high alert.

Donald Trump will surrender in a New York City court on Tuesday, keeping police and the city on high alert. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Officers are ready to mobilize to either Manhattan Criminal Court or to Trump Tower in Midtown, where protests are expected to take place, according to the department.

A Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on Thursday in the Stormy Daniels hush-money probe, an unprecedented legal move marking the first criminal charges in US history brought against a former president.

It is not clear what exact charges will be brought against him, though his lawyer confirmed he is set to plead not guilty before the State Supreme Court at 2:15 PM on Tuesday.



Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina confirmed the indictment to the Daily News shortly after Trump learned of it.

Despite the heavy anticipation over the announcement, only a handful of protesters, both in favor of the indictment and against it, showed up with signs outside Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday and Friday, but everyone was orderly.

No arrests in the city Thursday night were related to the Trump indictment, an NYPD spokesman said.

Trump himself has warned of "potential death and destruction" if he is indicted, as he seemingly anxiously awaited the charges.

Both New York and Washington DC were on high alert last week after the former president posted for his supporters to "Protest, take our nation back!" should he be arrested.