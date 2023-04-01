Donald Trump's lawyer reveals date of arraignment and plea

New York, New York - Indicted ex-President Donald Trump is set to plead not guilty before State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan at 2:15 PM on Tuesday, whatever the exact charges brought in connection to the hush money probe launched by the Manhattan district attorney.

While the grand jury heard evidence about the notorious payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, Trump doesn't know yet exactly what charges he will face.



Whatever they are, "he will plead not guilty," his lawyer, Susan Necheles, told the New York Daily News on Friday.

Trump could arrive in his hometown as early as Monday. NBC News reported that Trump is expected to leave Florida and touch down at LaGuardia late Monday with "dozens and dozens" of Secret Service agents in tow.

The agency declined to shed light on security prep underway for the former president’s surrender.

"To maintain the highest levels of integrity for our operations, we are not able to comment on specific protection plans or movements," US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement to the Daily News.