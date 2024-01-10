Nikki Haley surges in New Hampshire, Iowa polls ahead of first caucus

Concord, New Hampshire - Nikki Haley surged again on Tuesday in new polls of the Republican presidential primary and has cut former president Donald Trump 's lead to single digits in New Hampshire, new surveys revealed.

New polls show Nikki Haley surging in New Hampshire and Iowa as she seeks to take on Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary. © REUTERS

Haley scored 32% compared to 39% for Trump in a new CNN survey of Granite State voters, with rival Ron DeSantis languishing in fifth place with 5%.

A separate poll of voters in Iowa, where the GOP caucus kicks off the voting on Monday, showed Haley and DeSantis locked in a virtual tie with about 15% support, far behind Trump who scored 51%.

Haley pitched herself as having an unrivaled ability to win over independents and moderates in a general election battle with President Joe Biden.

"We need a candidate who can leave the negativity and the baggage in the past and go forward with solutions for the future," Haley told supporters in suburban Des Moines.

As the former UN ambassador prepares for a final debate set for Wednesday with DeSantis, the new surveys mostly reflected Haley's continuing momentum in the race, where her standing has risen in polls for several months.

She remains far behind Trump overall, who remains the favorite to capture the nomination.