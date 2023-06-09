Donald Trump begs judge in E. Jean Carroll lawsuit

New York, New York - Donald Trump and his legal team are desperately begging the judge that presided over the recent E. Jean Carroll lawsuit to reduce the damages, or allow for a retrial.

Former President Donald Trump (r.) and his legal team are requesting that the judge of the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit either reduce the damages or allow a retrial. © Collage: STEPHANIE KEITH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Guardian, lawyers for Trump, who didn't even bother showing up to defend himself in the case, filled their request with the Manhattan federal court asking that the $5 million verdict be reduced to only $1 million, or grant them a retrial so they can fight the case again.

Attorneys described the decision to award Carroll $2 million for being sexually abused by Trump as "excessive," and the $2.7 million reward for defamation was "based upon pure speculation."

Carroll's lawsuit alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her inside a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in 1996 and defamed her when she accused the former president of raping her years later.

On May 9, the jury decided that Trump was liable for sexual abuse and defaming Carroll, and he was ordered to pay millions in damages.

Following the verdict, Trump participated in a controversial town hall event with CNN, where he further disparaged Carroll, doubling down on his insults and criticisms of her, while repeating his claims that he has "no idea" who she is.