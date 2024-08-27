Donald Trump blames Kamala Harris for "Afghanistan calamity" in new line of attack

Detroit, Michigan - Donald Trump on Monday partly blamed Vice President Kamala Harris for the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan as he paid tribute to 13 troops killed in a suicide attack on the third anniversary of their deaths.

Donald Trump blamed Kamala Harris for the botched 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan, overseen by President Joe Biden. © Collage: REUTERS

It was Trump who, as president in 2020, struck a deal with the Taliban for the US to withdraw from the country.



After delaying it by a few months, President Joe Biden finally implemented the retreat in 2021, one of the administration's lowest points.

Trump regularly slams Biden over it, but has pivoted to blaming Harris for White House policy decisions since she replaced the 81-year-old Democrat as his rival for the White House.

In Detroit to address the National Guard Association of the United States, the Republican argued that the "humiliation" of the withdrawal destroyed US credibility and was "caused by Kamala Harris (and) Joe Biden."

"Now, the voters are going to fire Kamala and Joe on November 5, we hope, and when I take office... I will get the resignations of every single senior official who touched the Afghanistan calamity to be on my desk at noon on inauguration day," he said.