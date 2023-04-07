Donald Trump calls Biden "biggest moron" in raging response to Afghanistan report
Palm Beach, Florida - Former President Donald Trump let rip at everyone – and in particular President Joe Biden – as he reacted to a new report that blames his administration for the messy withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.
On Thursday, The White House released a 12-page report, drafted by the National Security Council (NSC), which outlines "the key decisions and challenges surrounding the US withdrawal from Afghanistan."
During Thursday's daily White House briefing, NSC spokesperson John Kirby gave an overview of the report, beginning by noting that while president Joe Biden's "decision to end the war in Afghanistan was the right one," it came with many caveats.
He went on to argue that it was "undeniable" that "decisions made and the lack of planning done by the previous administration significantly limited options available to him."
Kirby pointed to the Trump administration's deal with the Taliban to withdraw troops by May 2021, and the lack of attention to the Special Immigrant Visa program.
Trump slams "morons in the White House"
Trump hit back on his Truth Social platform, calling the report "a new disinformation game."
"These Morons in the White House, who are systematically destroying our Country, headed up by the biggest moron of them all, hopeless Joe Biden, have a new disinformation game they are playing - Blame 'TRUMP' for their grossly incompetent SURRENDER in Afghanistan," he shared.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & UPI Photo