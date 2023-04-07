Donald Trump calls Biden "biggest moron" in raging response to Afghanistan report

Palm Beach, Florida - Former President Donald Trump let rip at everyone – and in particular President Joe Biden – as he reacted to a new report that blames his administration for the messy withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

Donald Trump lashed out after a report was released blaming his former administration for the messy withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & UPI Photo

On Thursday, The White House released a 12-page report, drafted by the National Security Council (NSC), which outlines "the key decisions and challenges surrounding the US withdrawal from Afghanistan."

During Thursday's daily White House briefing, NSC spokesperson John Kirby gave an overview of the report, beginning by noting that while president Joe Biden's "decision to end the war in Afghanistan was the right one," it came with many caveats.

He went on to argue that it was "undeniable" that "decisions made and the lack of planning done by the previous administration significantly limited options available to him."

Kirby pointed to the Trump administration's deal with the Taliban to withdraw troops by May 2021, and the lack of attention to the Special Immigrant Visa program.