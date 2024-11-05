Trump campaign advisors reportedly urging him to declare victory early

Palm Beach, Florida - Some of Donald Trump 's advisors have reportedly suggested that he declare victory over his rival Kamala Harris early before the results are fully in.

Donald Trump is reportedly being urged by advisors to declare victory in the presidential race early on election night so as to cause confusion. © KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP

According to The Guardian, sources close to Trump claim advisors say he should declare victory during a private election party he will hold at his Mar-a-Lago estate if either early results show him with an advantage in Pennsylvania or if internal pollsters signal that victory is plausible.

The Republican candidate pulled a similar move during the 2020 election, declaring himself the winner over Joe Biden, only to have major news outlets announce the opposite shortly after.

Trump later claimed the election was stolen from him and has repeatedly refused to concede.

Trump's former White House strategist, Steven Bannon, is said to be against pulling the move again, reportedly arguing that doing so would make the former president "look foolish."