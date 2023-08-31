Donald Trump claims he stopped "nuclear holocaust" in New York lawsuit defense
New York, New York - Newly released court documents in New York state's lawsuit against Donald Trump reveal the former president's unusual defense: he was too busy to be guilty.
Back in April, Trump gave a seven-hour deposition in the case led by New York Attorney General Letitia james, the transcript of which was unsealed Wednesday.
"So many things I did for this city... and now I have to come and justify myself to you?" Trump angrily said at one point.
When asked if he was the "ultimate decision-making authority for the Trump Organization," the 77-year-old answered no.
"I was very busy," he explained. "I considered this the most important job in the world, saving millions of lives."
"I think you would have nuclear holocaust if I didn't deal with North Korea," Trump continued. "I think you would have a nuclear war, if I weren't elected, and I think you might have a nuclear war now if you want to know the truth."
Last year, James announced the suit which is seeking $250 million in damages over allegations that Trump, his Trump Organization, and members of his family committed large-scale fraud, including by overvaluing the ex-president's net worth by billions.
The suit also aims to bar Trump and others from conducting business in the state ever again.
Donald Trump throws his son under the bus
Trump went on to claim that, while he was saving America from its inevitable ruin, he left his son, Eric, in charge of the Trump Organization.
"My son Eric is much more involved with it than I am," Trump continued. "I've been doing other things... I've been much less involved in it than - over the last five years, five or six years than ever before."
During his deposition, the transcript of which was also released on Wednesday, Eric agreed that he took on the top role, adding that his father would only involve himself in things "he cares about," such as the greenery on his golf courses.
As with all of his legal woes, including 91 felony charges in four criminal indictments he has been hit with this year alone, Trump swears his innocence, and blames Democrats for leading a "witch hunt" to destroy his 2024 re-election efforts.
Cover photo: SAUL LOEB v AFP