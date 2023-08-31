Donald Trump claims he stopped "nuclear holocaust" in New York lawsuit defense

New York, New York - Newly released court documents in New York state's lawsuit against Donald Trump reveal the former president's unusual defense: he was too busy to be guilty.

Back in April, Trump gave a seven-hour deposition in the case led by New York Attorney General Letitia james, the transcript of which was unsealed Wednesday.

"So many things I did for this city... and now I have to come and justify myself to you?" Trump angrily said at one point.

When asked if he was the "ultimate decision-making authority for the Trump Organization," the 77-year-old answered no.

"I was very busy," he explained. "I considered this the most important job in the world, saving millions of lives."

"I think you would have nuclear holocaust if I didn't deal with North Korea," Trump continued. "I think you would have a nuclear war, if I weren't elected, and I think you might have a nuclear war now if you want to know the truth."

Last year, James announced the suit which is seeking $250 million in damages over allegations that Trump, his Trump Organization, and members of his family committed large-scale fraud, including by overvaluing the ex-president's net worth by billions.

The suit also aims to bar Trump and others from conducting business in the state ever again.