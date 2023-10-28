Donald Trump defies gag order and launches vicious attack on "crazed" New York judge

New York, New York - Donald Trump is committed to testing the patience of the judge overseeing his New York civil fraud case as he yet again went on the attack in a social media post, defying a partial gag order.

Donald Trump (r.) defied a gag order in his latest social media attack on New York Judge Arthur Engoron. © Collage: REUTERS

Saturday may mark a turning point in Trump's personal feud with Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the $250-million lawsuit launched by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The case hinges on allegations that Trump, his sons, and other members of his business organization fraudulently manipulated his net worth in order to make more money.

In a series of posts on his Truth Social platform, the ex-president trashed Engoron, calling him "grossly incompetent" and a "partisan political hack"

"This CRAZED Judge ruled against me before the Trial even started, and said Mar-a-Lago is worth only $18,000,000. Other properties, likewise. This is a Biden Election Interference Scam! There were No Crimes & No Victims, and there is NO JURY ALLOWED. This Radical Trump Hater Must Be Taken Off This Case!" the 77-year-old wrote.

Trump has been repeatedly warned against making insulting remarks about members of the Manhattan court. Having been slapped with a gag order at the start of the month, he continued his attacks and was fined $10,000 just this Wednesday.