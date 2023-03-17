Trump shares videos of rants against investigations, January 6, and everything in between

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump launched a salvo of videos to his Truth Social platform on Friday, sharing some of his greatest hits about investigations into him, the January 6 Capitol attack, and much more.

Former president Donald Trump spent his Friday morning sharing a handful of videos to Truth Social, tackling a handful of subjects that threaten his campaign. © IMAGO / The Photo Access

The former president spent his Friday morning releasing a slew of brief videos, tackling various topics in his typical style.

In the first clip, shared at 9:35 AM, Trump hit on "four radical-left Democrat investigations of your all-time favorite president," referencing the classified documents raid, Georgia election probe, unselect committee, and the "Stormy 'horseface' Daniels extortion plot."

"Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know we are the only ones that can stop them," he says, later adding "they're not coming after me, they're coming after you; I'm just standing in their way."

In a second clip, posted at 9:36, Trump addressed the January 6 Capitol riots, boldly claiming that "patriotic Americans are being prosecuted for peacefully protesting a stolen election."

"Let them go," he adds, going on to refer to the riots as "a giant lie" and "a radical left con job."

He even went on to thank Fox News host Tucker Carlson who has been airing unreleased footage from the riots in an attempt to change the narrative about the events that day.

"We have to fight for our country, and we have to fight like we've never fought before," Trump continued, adding, "they're laughing at us all over the world; we're not going to let that happen anymore."