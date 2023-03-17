Trump shares videos of rants against investigations, January 6, and everything in between
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump launched a salvo of videos to his Truth Social platform on Friday, sharing some of his greatest hits about investigations into him, the January 6 Capitol attack, and much more.
The former president spent his Friday morning releasing a slew of brief videos, tackling various topics in his typical style.
In the first clip, shared at 9:35 AM, Trump hit on "four radical-left Democrat investigations of your all-time favorite president," referencing the classified documents raid, Georgia election probe, unselect committee, and the "Stormy 'horseface' Daniels extortion plot."
"Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know we are the only ones that can stop them," he says, later adding "they're not coming after me, they're coming after you; I'm just standing in their way."
In a second clip, posted at 9:36, Trump addressed the January 6 Capitol riots, boldly claiming that "patriotic Americans are being prosecuted for peacefully protesting a stolen election."
"Let them go," he adds, going on to refer to the riots as "a giant lie" and "a radical left con job."
He even went on to thank Fox News host Tucker Carlson who has been airing unreleased footage from the riots in an attempt to change the narrative about the events that day.
"We have to fight for our country, and we have to fight like we've never fought before," Trump continued, adding, "they're laughing at us all over the world; we're not going to let that happen anymore."
Donald Trump hits on rigged elections, the Russia conflict, and
The ex-president wasn't even close to slowing down as he continued to pump out clips throughout the morning.
In a one shared at 9:37, he once again touts unfounded conspiracies about attempts by his opposition to "steal" the election from him.
In yet another video clip, shared at 9:53, he surprisingly addresses a looming US ban on popular China-based social media platform TikTok, which he takes full credit as the first to bring up.
He somehow ties in the idea that Democrats "want to turn our country into a communist country."
The final video has Trump taking credit for being the first to claim the Covid-19 pandemic began in a lab located in China.
"The cover-up of Covid-19's origins is one of the greatest scandals in the history of the world," he says. "The greatest scandal is Covid itself however," as he goes on to rally for China to face accountability for the damage inflicted upon "all humanity."
Trump's attempts to change the narrative about various subjects may work with his base, but he will have to do the same in court when facing the multiple investigations into him.
Cover photo: IMAGO / The Photo Access