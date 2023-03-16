Donald Trump lashes out at "Horseface" Stormy Daniels after moves in hush money case: "SleazeBag!"

New York, New York - Stormy Daniels has meet with prosecutors regarding the hush money case surrounding Donald Trump , as his legal team is attempting to avoid an indictment. Trump has lashed out over the developments on his social media.

Stormy Daniels (l.) met with New York prosecutors to discuss Donald Trump's role in an ongoing hush money case, while his legal team has moved to avoid charges. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & ZUMA Wire

According to AP News, the former adult film star sat down with investigators on Wednesday to discuss Trump's role in the case, and has agreed to serve as a witness.

That same day, Michael Cohen, a former attorney for Trump who orchestrated payments to Daniels at his discretion, was giving his second testimony to the state's grand jury that began the probe in February.

Daniels claims Trump paid her $130,000 to keep an alleged sexual encounter between them in 2016 a secret.

In 2018, Cohen was charged with campaign finance crimes for the payout to Daniels and a similar payout of $150,000 to Playboy model Karen McDougal, after the latter alleged she had an affair with Trump between 2006 and 2007. He was married to his wife Melania Trump at the time.



Cohen received prison time, while Trump faced no consequences whatsoever.

Trump's legal team reportedly met with the New York district attorney Alvin Bragg recently to argue that the payment to Daniels would have been made regardless of his presidential run, and that campaign funds were not used for the transaction.

Unfortunately for the former president, he may be forced to testify before the grand jury in person soon, an invitation that is typically extended when prosecutors are nearing a decision to issue formal charges.

Trump was not happy with the new moves in the case, and threw some big insults at Daniels in Cohen afterwards.