Donald Trump gets awkward affection from Tim Scott: "I just love you"

Nashua, New Hampshire - In what may go down as one of the most cringe-worthy moments in the 2024 presidential election, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott professed his love to Donald Trump in front of a crowd of MAGA fans.

During a celebration after Donald Trump's victory in the New Hampshire primary, Senator Tim Scott (r) awkwardly told the former president, "I just love you." © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday night, following his giant win over former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primaries, Trump gave a victory speech, where he was joined on stage by Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy – both former challengers who dropped out and immediately endorsed him.

Trump took a moment to poke fun at his rivals, joking that he would only let Ramaswamy speak "if he promised to do it in a minute or less."

But it was his jab at Scott and the senator's awkward response that truly made the night unforgettable.

"We do go to South Carolina, where we have done really well, where I've done well," Trump bragged. "We have a great governor and lieutenant governor, great everything because almost every one of them have endorsed me – Two great senators, which is hard.

"I mean, did you ever think that she would actually appoint you, Tim?" Trump said with a huge grin, adding, "You must really hate her. No, it's a shame."

Trump then said, "Uh-oh!" as the senator took over the microphone and proudly stated, "I just love you."

"That's why he's a great politician!" Trump joked, as the crowd rolled over in laughter.