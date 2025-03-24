Donald Trump gets roasted by comedians during Kennedy Center event honoring Conan O'Brien

Washington DC - Tons of celebrities recently gathered at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to honor comedian Conan O'Brien , with many taking shots at President Donald Trump 's takeover of the acclaimed venue.

During a recent event at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts honoring Conan O'Brien (r.), a number of comedians mocked President Donald Trump (l.) who has taken over the venue. © Collage: Annabelle Gordon / AFP & Paul Morigi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday night, O'Brien received the coveted Mark Twain Award, which is annually given to "one of the world's greatest humorists."

Many were surprised the event was able to happen, after Trump dissolved the center's board last month, crowned himself chairman, filled the board with MAGA allies, and vowed to rid the center of any events he deems as "woke."

But despite Trump's takeover, tons of O'Brien's friends couldn't help but crack harsh jokes about the president.

"It's an honor to be here at the Kennedy Center, or as it will be known next week, the 'Roy Cohn Pavilion for Big, Strong Men Who Love Cats,'" joked John Mulaney.

Comedian Sarah Silverman appeared to reference the president when she told O'Brien, "I just really miss the days when you were America's only orange a**hole."

David Letterman, who won the prize in 2017, joked, "I'm not a historian, but I believe that history will show this will be the most entertaining gathering of the resistance ever."

In a video message, Martin Short said, "There is no more fitting recipient getting the last-ever Twain Prize here at the Robert F. Kennedy Center."