Could Donald Trump soon face charges in Manhattan DA's hush-money probe?

New York, New York - Former US president Donald Trump may soon stand in a Manhattan courtroom to face criminal charges.

Former president Donald Trump has reportedly been informed that he may testify before a grand jury in a hush-money probe revived by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. © REUTERS

Prosecutors have informed him he may testify before a grand jury, a source confirmed to the New York Daily News on Thursday – the subject of the probe believed to be the hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

The invitation is typically extended when prosecutors are nearing a charging decision. The New York Times first reported the development, noting the invitation was for next week.

Lawyers consulting Trump about the Manhattan district attorney's yearslong probe and vardious investigations declined to speak on the record. One said on background that he was unlikely to take District Attorney Alvin Bragg up on the invitation. DA spokesperson Danielle Filson declined to comment.

After landing in Florida, Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina told the Daily News that he would represent the former president in the potential criminal case, after defending him at a civil rape trial this April in a lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.

"Nothing has changed. If they bring a case, it will be a grave mistake on behalf of the Manhattan district attorney's office. I mean, this case comes without precedent. It's once again the justice system being used as a weapon against Donald Trump," Tacopina said. "It's not right and it's not gonna survive."