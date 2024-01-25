Donald Trump goes after Nikki Haley campaign donors: "Barred from the MAGA camp!"

Palm Beach, Florida - In a recent social media post, Donald Trump vowed that he will never accept money from large donors that have contributed to his challenger Nikki Haley 's campaign.

Donald Trump made a promise that he will not be accepting money from anyone that donates to Nikki Haley's campaign. © Collage: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Nicholas Kamm / AFP

Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday night to criticize Haley, who he described as "average at best," and

"When I ran for office and won, I noticed that the losing candidate's 'donors' would immediately come to me, and want to 'help out,'" he former president explained. "This is standard in politics, but no longer with me.

"Anybody that makes a 'contribution' to Birdbrain, from this moment forth, will be permanently barred from the MAGA camp," he added. "We don't want them, and will not accept them, because we put America first, and ALWAYS WILL!"

Trump's comments came after he beat Haley, his last standing challenger for the GOP nomination, in the New Hampshire primaries earlier this week.

Haley, who has seen surges in the polls and notable endorsements from mega-donors in recent weeks, has been facing calls to drop out and endorse Trump, as other challengers in the race have, yet she refuses to do so.

In response to Trump's promise, Haley shared his post, and added the caption, "Well, in that case... donate here. Let's Go!"