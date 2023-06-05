Donald Trump goes on astonishing rant as classified documents probe heats up

Palm Beach, Florida - Former President Donald Trump is clearly shook, as the Department of Justice is rumored to soon close their investigation into his mishandling of classified documents.

Donald Trump shared to Truth Social on Monday that the Department of Justice may indict him soon regarding their investigation into classified documents. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

On Monday, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to rant about the case, arguing that the allegations against him are unprecedented.

"HOW CAN DOJ POSSIBLY CHARGE ME, WHO DID NOTHING WRONG, WHEN NO OTHER PRESIDENTS WERE CHARGED, WHEN JOE BIDEN WON’T BE CHARGED FOR ANYTHING, INCLUDING THE FACT THAT HE HAS 1,850 BOXES, MUCH OF IT CLASSIFIED, AND SOME DATING BACK TO HIS SENATE DAY WHEN EVEN DEMOCRAT SENATORS ARE SHOCKED," he stated.

He continued by pointing out that "crooked" Hillary Clinton got off on similar allegations of having documents, and also "deleted 33,000 emails, many classified."

"ONLY TRUMP - THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!" he added.

Trump has long argued that he did nothing wrong after he took documents from the White House, claiming that he personally declassified them. He even went as far as saying he did so with his mind.

Prior to his indictment in April on charges related to the hush money case involving porn star Stormy Daniels, Trump shared a similar rant about being charged before it was revealed to the public.