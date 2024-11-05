Melania Trump reportedly "not likely" to return to White House if Donald Trump wins re-election
New York, New York - With the presidential election coming to an end, many are wondering if Melania Trump plans to move back into the White House if her husband Donald Trump wins his bid for re-election.
A source close to the former first lady recently told People Magazine that although "people expect her to move into the White House and perform appropriate duties," it is "not likely" Melania will do so.
"She will have her private living apartment there, and she has her home in New York, and her home at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach – she will spend time in all of these places," the source claimed.
"If her husband is elected, she will attend the White House functions that she is asked to attend, just as she always has," the source continued.
"Melania knows what to do, yet has a mind of her own," they added.
"That has not and will not change if former president Trump wins the election."
Another source, who is a friend of the Trump family, shared a similar sentiment, stating she "definitely won't be going back to Washington to live" as it is "not what she signed up for."
Melania Trump has been MIA throughout the presidential race
These claims come as Melania has been notably absent from the public eye throughout the election, raising speculation about the state of the Trumps' marriage.
A few months ago, she began making public appearances to promote the release of her first-ever memoir, which surprisingly defended much of her husband's extreme rhetoric and urged Americans to support him.
Melania also recently relocated from the Trump's estate in Florida to New York City while their son Barron attends his first semester at New York University.
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP