Donald Trump hints at "revenge" as Dr. Phil goes full MAGA in bizarre interview

Palm Beach, Florida - Dr. Phil is receiving heavy criticism after his interview with Donald Trump consisted mostly of him fawning over the Republican presidential candidate.

Late Thursday night, the talk show host, whose real name is Phil McGraw, shared the lengthy conversation during which the former president lamented his recent felony conviction, and repeated his unfounded claims that President Joe Biden is behind the legal woes he is facing.

Trump even teased the idea of getting back at his political rivals if he wins re-election, stating, "Sometimes revenge can be justified, Phil. I have to be honest."

But what has gotten most viewers' attention is the time McGraw spent pandering to Trump, pushing many of his false narratives for him.

"I called for President Biden to stop all of this now. And of course a lot of people said, 'Oh, he can't stop this; it's a state case,'" McGraw told Trump at one point. "OK, that's an explanation for stupid people, but for people who understand how this works behind the scenes and all, I say the same thing: They need to stop this. They need to stop pursuing you."

McGraw attempted to argue that David Pecker, a co-dependent in the hush money trial, shouldn't have been able to testify after taking a plea deal, which is common legal practice.

He went on to praise Trump for his "thick skin," describing him as "not one of those people who is afflicted with the need to be loved by strangers."