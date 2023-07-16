Donald Trump hints at skipping GOP debate and bashes former cabinet members

West Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump alluded to skipping the upcoming GOP debate as he took aim at his competitors and slammed some of his former cabinet members in a new interview with Fox News.

Donald Trump spoke about his competition for the Republican presidential nomination in a new interview with Fox News. © Giorgio VIERA / AFP

Speaking with Maria Bartiromo on Fox's Sunday Morning Futures, the former president suggested that he will be opting out of the first Republican presidential debate.

"It's quite an easy question normally. Ronald Reagan didn't do it, and a lot of other people didn't do it," he said. "When you have a big lead, you don't do it."

He then took another shot at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, calling him "DeSanctimonious," while emphasizing his lead in the polls.

"Why would you let someone that's at zero, or one or two or three, be popping you with questions?" Trump said.

He dismissed Bartiromo's concerns that DeSantis could score a boost with a strong appearance at the debate and said he's been "impressed" by some of the candidates as he teased that some could make good members of his cabinet if elected - particularly praising Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump threw some former members of his administration under the bus as he claimed he "didn't know the people" when he chose the cabinet.