Donald Trump is now suing E. Jean Carroll for defamation!

New York, New York - Donald Trump is now countersuing E. Jean Carroll for defamation after she repeated her claim that he raped her following the conclusion of their recent court battle.

Donald Trump is countersuing E. Jean Carroll for repeating her claims that he raped her, which he says is continuing to damage his reputation. © Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP & Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

According to The New York Times, Trump and his legal team filed the court papers with the Federal District Court in Manhattan on Tuesday, arguing that Carroll's claim is continuing to damage his reputation.

Carroll had formerly sued Trump for mocking her claim that he had raped her in the dressing room of a department store in the 1990s.

In May, the trial concluded, with Carroll being awarded millions, but the jury decided that she was only sexually abused, as there was no proof of penile penetration.

A day after the verdict, Carroll was questioned during an interview with CNN about the decision that he did not rape her, to which she insisted "Oh yes he did, oh yes he did."

Trump is now attempting to use that statement to countersue Carroll, who filed another lawsuit against him in late May for defamation, after he mocked and insulted her again during a CNN town hall.

"Trump's filing is thus nothing more than his latest effort to delay accountability for what a jury has already found to be his defamation of [my client]," Carroll's attorney Roberta A. Kaplan said.