Donald Trump is shook over new election case evidence filed by Jack Smith
Washington DC - Special counsel Jack Smith recently filed a batch of new evidence in Donald Trump's 2020 election subversion case, and the former president is not happy about it.
According to CNN, Smith filed a sealed 180-page dossier on Thursday, which is expected to contain grand jury transcripts and notes from an investigation that involved former Vice President Mike Pence, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka Trump.
District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, will now have to decide whether the sealed evidence will be unveiled to the public and when.
If released, the evidence could provide the most comprehensive view of Smith's case and reveal new details about Trump's alleged crimes.
Trump is facing four federal felony charges in the case related to alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election that he lost to Joe Biden.
The Republican candidate for president scored a huge win back in July when the US Supreme Court ruled that, as a former president, Trump has "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution for core official acts taken while in office – but not for unofficial acts.
Earlier this week, Judge Chutkan approved Smith's request to submit the new evidence, which seeks to prove the case is still relevant after the immunity ruling as Trump was not acting in his official capacity.
Donald Trump tries to regain control of the January 6 narrative
Since charges were brought against him in the case, Trump has maintained that he is completely innocent and has insisted the trial is a "witch hunt" as well as a product of his political rivals "weaponizing" the justice system against him.
The same day that Smith filed the dossier, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to complain about the case, claiming "Deep State subversives disobeyed" his directive to provide "at least 10,000 National Guard Troops to ensure that Washington, DC was safe and secure" on January 6, which would have prevented the Capitol riots from happening.
"These revelations END the Sham J6 Civil Hoaxes and the lawless DC Case brought by Deranged Jack Smith, which has already been demolished by the United States Supreme Court’s Historic Immunity and Fischer Decisions," Trump argued in a follow-up post.
Trump and his legal team will now have the opportunity to respond to Smith's filing with one of their own, which is due to Judge Chutkan by October 17.
Cover photo: Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALMOND NGAN / AFP