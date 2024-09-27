Donald Trump is shook over new election case evidence filed by Jack Smith

Washington DC - Special counsel Jack Smith recently filed a batch of new evidence in Donald Trump 's 2020 election subversion case, and the former president is not happy about it.

Special counsel Jack Smith (l.) recently filed sealed evidence in Donald Trump's (r.) 2020 election trial, which is believed to contain new details about the case. © Collage: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALMOND NGAN / AFP

According to CNN, Smith filed a sealed 180-page dossier on Thursday, which is expected to contain grand jury transcripts and notes from an investigation that involved former Vice President Mike Pence, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka Trump.

District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, will now have to decide whether the sealed evidence will be unveiled to the public and when.

If released, the evidence could provide the most comprehensive view of Smith's case and reveal new details about Trump's alleged crimes.

Trump is facing four federal felony charges in the case related to alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election that he lost to Joe Biden.

The Republican candidate for president scored a huge win back in July when the US Supreme Court ruled that, as a former president, Trump has "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution for core official acts taken while in office – but not for unofficial acts.

Earlier this week, Judge Chutkan approved Smith's request to submit the new evidence, which seeks to prove the case is still relevant after the immunity ruling as Trump was not acting in his official capacity.