Trump election case next steps given calendar date by judge

Washington DC - A US federal judge laid out a calendar on Thursday in the election interference case against Donald Trump , teeing up a series of legal battles in the days before and beyond the November 5 presidential vote.

District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan said she was currently unable to set a date for a trial of the former president on charges he conspired to overturn the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden.



But Chutkan, in a written order following the first court hearing in the case in nearly a year, sketched out a schedule for pretrial proceedings over the next two months.

The case was effectively frozen while Trump, the Republican candidate in November's presidential election, argued that a former president should be immune from criminal prosecution.

The Supreme Court ruled in July that an ex-president has broad immunity from prosecution for official acts conducted while in office, but can be pursued for unofficial acts.

Chutkan ordered Special Counsel Jack Smith, who brought the charges against Trump, to file a brief by September 26 on how the Supreme Court ruling affects the case against the former president.

Trump's lawyers, who have asked for the case to be dismissed based on the immunity ruling, were given until October 17 to reply. Prosecutors then have until October 29 to respond.

Chutkan also granted a request by Trump's lawyers to file a motion to dismiss the case on the grounds that Smith was unlawfully appointed.

They used that same argument to get another federal judge, a Trump appointee, to throw out a case against Trump for mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House.

Chutkan appeared skeptical during Thursday's hearing but said Trump's lawyers could file their motion by October 24. Prosecutors were given until October 31 to reply and Trump's lawyers must respond by November 7.

The schedule set by Chutkan will allow prosecutors – ahead of the contest between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris – to reveal evidence presented to the grand jury that indicted Trump.