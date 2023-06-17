Donald Trump may face protective order over evidence in classified documents case

Washington DC - The Department of Justice and the special counsel investigating Donald Trump have asked a judge for an order to keep the former president from sharing evidence in their case.

According to The Hill, the DOJ filed the motion for a protective order late Friday, which aims to keep Trump from disclosing any classified materials regarding the classified documents case as they "include information pertaining to ongoing investigations."

The DOJ will allow Trump to review the 31 documents they are using in the case, but only under the supervision of his legal team.

"Defendants shall only have access to Discovery Materials under the direct supervision of Defense Counsel or a member of Defense Counsel's staff," the filing suggests.

"Defendants shall not retain copies of Discovery Material. Defendants may take notes regarding Discovery Materials, but such notes shall be stored securely by Defense Counsel."

Trump was recently indicted on 37 felony charges in the case, which alleges that he not only mishandled the classified documents he took from the White House, but the former president also obstructed justice as authorities attempted to retrieve them.

The recently unsealed indictment from the case revealed that Trump bragged about having a classified document regarding Iran with unauthorized individuals.